Cloudy and cold: where to expect rain in Ukraine on November 20

On Thursday, November 20, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in most regions will be determined by atmospheric fronts, so in the southern, eastern, most central regions, in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia there will be rains, in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

The wind will move mainly from the southeast, at a speed of 5-10 m/s. As for the temperature regime in the daytime hours, it will be 4-9° Celsius; in the south and southeast of the country it will be slightly warmer, in the daytime within +11..16°, in Crimea up to 19°; in the Carpathians in the daytime the thermometers will reach only 0-5° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 4-6°.

