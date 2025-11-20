Children's Protection Day, World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Pediatrician's Day: what is celebrated on November 20

November 20th is a day full of events that combine history, human rights, and health. This day marks important events and memorable dates that remind us of care, support, and equality, UNN reports.

Children's Day in Ukraine

The holiday is celebrated on November 20 and has international roots. International Children's Day was established in 1950 in Geneva. Its goal is to draw attention to children's rights and their well-being.

In Ukraine, the holiday began to be celebrated back in Soviet times. The day symbolizes peace and security for the youngest citizens. It also reminds society of the importance of children's upbringing, education, and health.

Forefeast of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple

The holiday is celebrated on November 20 according to the Julian calendar, on the eve of the main church holiday. It is believed that on this day the Virgin Mary was brought by her parents to the Temple of Jerusalem to serve God.

This holiday has a long history, known since the 4th-5th centuries, and symbolizes the dedication of the Mother of God, and is also one of the twelve great holidays in Orthodoxy. The forefeast includes evening service and prayers in churches. Believers traditionally come with children to receive a blessing.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Observed annually on November 20, it is intended to honor transgender people who have died due to violence. The holiday was established in 1999 in the USA by LGBT+ rights activists. The goal is to raise awareness about discrimination and dangers facing transgender people.

This holiday has become a global platform for protests and peaceful actions in various countries. It emphasizes the importance of human rights and social equality.

How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Observed on November 20, it aims to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer, one of the most dangerous types of cancer.

The day was established in 2003 to support research and early diagnosis. More than 400,000 new cases of this disease are registered worldwide every year.

Pediatrician Day

The holiday is celebrated in Ukraine annually on November 20. It is dedicated to professionals who care for children's health. The idea of the holiday is to honor doctors specializing in pediatrics and emphasize their important role in society.

It is interesting that the holiday coincides with World Children's Day, which adds symbolic meaning.

Universal Children's Day

Celebrated annually on November 20 in honor of the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. The holiday was established by the UN to protect the rights of children worldwide.

The day symbolizes equality, education, and health of children in all corners of the planet. In Ukraine, it began to be celebrated in the 1990s. The holiday reminds society of the need to support children and care for them.

Budgeting for the Christmas holidays

Guinness World Records Day

Celebrated annually on November 20, it is timed to coincide with the appearance of the Guinness Book of Records in 1955. The holiday is intended to celebrate the incredible achievements of people and organizations.

The first edition of the Guinness book contained only 198 pages. And now, the book has become a cultural phenomenon and is popular to this day.

International No Smoking Day

Celebrated annually on November 20 at the initiative of the World Health Organization. The holiday is intended to draw attention to the harmful effects of smoking and encourage people to quit this habit. On this day, mass campaigns and educational campaigns are held in more than 180 countries around the world on the prevention of heart, lung, and oncological diseases.

In Ukraine, the holiday gained popularity in the 2000s. It reminds us of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and supporting those who want to quit smoking.