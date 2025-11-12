$42.010.06
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12526 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25378 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52088 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74629 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114260 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55081 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83509 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26396 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10366 views

Winter holidays are a period during which one can lose control over finances. Experts have provided advice on how to plan expenses, avoid unnecessary purchases, and maintain a festive mood even with a limited budget.

Budgeting for the Christmas holidays

Winter holidays are the most beloved and atmospheric periods, adored all over the world, because it is a time of gifts, warmth, family gatherings, and a feeling of magic in the air. But at the same time, it is a period during which you can lose control over your finances, which is why UNN has compiled a selection of tips for you on how to plan expenses, avoid unnecessary purchases, and maintain a festive mood even with a limited budget.

How to properly plan a family budget before the holidays

During the winter holidays, it's easy to lose financial balance. To minimize unwanted expenses, it's worth determining in advance the amount the family can spend on the holidays. The budget can be divided into different categories, for example: food, decor, gifts, travel, etc. Also, it's worth prioritizing purchases, buying the most important things first, and leaving pleasant trifles for later. Don't forget about reserve money, which will be needed in case of unforeseen expenses.

Preparing for the New Year: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

Before the winter holidays, there is a shopping frenzy in stores, as tempting discounts and interesting goods appear on the shelves, so it is difficult to shop with a "cold" head. A shopping list will help you avoid impulsive purchases. Also, compare prices in physical and online stores, or use bonuses from your card and cashback.

Christmas for two is an opportunity to make the holiday cozy and at the same time inexpensive.

You can cook your favorite dishes together, limiting yourself to a small menu without excesses. The atmosphere will be created by candles, garlands, music, and homemade pastries – without the need for large expenses. It is worth exchanging small but symbolic gifts, such as letters or a photo book of memories. If you want to change the scenery, instead of an expensive hotel, you can choose a budget trip or even a short trip out of town.

What you need for New Year's celebration: a list of expenses

To avoid chaos, make a detailed list of expenses before you start preparing. It can include: gifts, food, drinks, decorations, clothes, entertainment, and transport. Next to each item, indicate the estimated amount and compare it with your budget. This will help you understand where you can save money or what you can give up. Don't forget to include small things — gift wrapping, batteries for garlands, food delivery. This approach allows you to meet the holidays confidently, without unpleasant financial surprises.

Alla Kiosak

