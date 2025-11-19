$42.070.02
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on November 19: where to expect wet snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

On November 19, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Air temperature will drop, wet snow is possible in the central regions.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on November 19: where to expect wet snow

On Wednesday, November 19, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Rains are not expected only in the west and north of the country, and even wet snow is possible in the central regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, warm weather will persist in the south and east of Ukraine. A decrease in temperature is expected in the rest of the territory.

Mainly southeastern wind will blow at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

In the southern and eastern regions, +7...+12 °C is expected during the day, in Crimea — +15...+20 °C. In the rest of the territory, the air temperature will be +2...+5 °C during the day. In the Carpathians, forecasters predict about 0 °C during the day.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. The speed of the southeastern wind is 5–8 m/s.

During the day, the air in Kyiv will warm up to +3...+5 °C, and in Kyiv region, +2...+7 °C is expected.

How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips18.11.25, 08:00 • 25349 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
