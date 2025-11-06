Weather in Ukraine on November 6: warm up to +15°C and dry

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Thursday, November 6, but fog is possible in the western, northern, and eastern regions at night and in the morning. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an anticyclone, which will provide calm, dry, and relatively warm conditions.

Forecasters warn that dense fog is expected in the western, northern, and eastern regions in the morning.

Daytime air temperature will be +8…+17°C, with the warmest conditions in the south.

Weather in the regions

The weather on November 6 will be determined by a high-pressure field, which guarantees no precipitation throughout Ukraine. Moist air mass and light variable winds (3–8 m/s) will contribute to the formation of fogs in the western, northern, and eastern regions. The temperature regime will remain abnormally warm for November.

Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

(Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s. Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

(Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s. Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

(Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s. Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Crimea): clear, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +12…+17°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

(Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Crimea): clear, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +12…+17°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s. Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

(Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s. Carpathians (highlands): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +6…+11°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

Weather in Kyiv and Kyiv region

In the capital and region on November 6, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Fog is possible in the morning, reducing visibility to 200–500 m. Daytime temperature in the region +8…+13°C; in Kyiv, around +10°C during the day. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

According to historical data, the maximum temperature on this day reached +18.0°C (2000), the minimum – -2.0°C (1988).

When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips