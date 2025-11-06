Weather in Ukraine on November 6: warm up to +15°C and dry

ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 16093 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 27657 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 22009 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 25724 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 24799 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 34780 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 37765 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23172 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23158 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 36596 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Award for Trump? FIFA announced the creation of the Peace PrizeNovember 5, 08:03 PM • 5856 views
Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to fiveNovember 5, 08:03 PM • 4992 views
Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summitNovember 5, 09:15 PM • 5222 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 3674 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"01:33 AM • 11456 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 34785 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 37771 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 39649 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 50977 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 36599 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleh Syniehubov
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 15770 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 17759 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 34983 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 39488 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 52771 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Weather in Ukraine on November 6: warm up to +15°C and dry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

On November 6, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, but fog is possible in the western, northern, and eastern regions at night and in the morning. Daytime air temperature will be +8…+17°C, with the warmest weather in the south.

Weather in Ukraine on November 6: warm up to +15°C and dry

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Thursday, November 6, but fog is possible in the western, northern, and eastern regions at night and in the morning. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an anticyclone, which will provide calm, dry, and relatively warm conditions.

Forecasters warn that dense fog is expected in the western, northern, and eastern regions in the morning.

Daytime air temperature will be +8…+17°C, with the warmest conditions in the south.

Weather in the regions

The weather on November 6 will be determined by a high-pressure field, which guarantees no precipitation throughout Ukraine. Moist air mass and light variable winds (3–8 m/s) will contribute to the formation of fogs in the western, northern, and eastern regions. The temperature regime will remain abnormally warm for November.

  • Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.
    • Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.
      • Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.
        • Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Crimea): clear, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +12…+17°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.
          • Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +8…+13°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.
            • Carpathians (highlands): cloudy with clearings, no precipitation, fog in the morning. Daytime temperature +6…+11°C. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

              Weather in Kyiv and Kyiv region

              In the capital and region on November 6, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Fog is possible in the morning, reducing visibility to 200–500 m. Daytime temperature in the region +8…+13°C; in Kyiv, around +10°C during the day. Variable winds, 3–8 m/s.

              According to historical data, the maximum temperature on this day reached +18.0°C (2000), the minimum – -2.0°C (1988).

              When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips05.11.25, 12:10 • 50978 views

