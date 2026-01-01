$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 12092 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 12777 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 12564 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 88288 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 103882 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39496 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38395 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33833 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27468 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Gale-force winds to hit Western Ukraine: Level I danger declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On the evening of January 1 and throughout January 2, gale-force winds up to 25 m/s are forecast in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, mountainous areas of Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared, which may complicate the work of enterprises.

Gale-force winds to hit Western Ukraine: Level I danger declared

On the evening of January 1, and throughout January 2, gale-force winds of up to 25 m/s are expected in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and the mountainous regions of Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi oblasts, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Gusts will reach 15–20 m/s. At night and in the morning, in some places – up to 25 m/s. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared.

- the post says.

In addition, emergency workers remind that "bad weather can complicate the work of energy, construction and utility companies. Be careful!"

Recall

More than a meter of snow has fallen in the Carpathians, and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Snow in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains