Gale-force winds to hit Western Ukraine: Level I danger declared

On the evening of January 1, and throughout January 2, gale-force winds of up to 25 m/s are expected in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and the mountainous regions of Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi oblasts, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Gusts will reach 15–20 m/s. At night and in the morning, in some places – up to 25 m/s. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared. - the post says.

In addition, emergency workers remind that "bad weather can complicate the work of energy, construction and utility companies. Be careful!"

