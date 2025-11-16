Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17

On Monday, November 17, it will rain in Ukraine, and a warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena has been announced in the west of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

At night, light rains in the northern regions, in the afternoon in the western regions - moderate rains, in Zakarpattia significant rains are expected in places. The rest of Ukraine will be without precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians, and in the afternoon in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night will be 2-7°C, during the day 9-14°C, in the south of the country and Prykarpattia up to 16°C.

In the Carpathians, rain and wet snow, in the afternoon in places significant rain; temperature at night around 0°C, during the day 3-8°C.

At the same time, dangerous meteorological phenomena have been announced in the western and north-western regions of Ukraine. This refers to Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, as well as Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

