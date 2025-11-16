Warming again, but with stormy winds: Didenko on the weather for October 17

Tomorrow, the air temperature during the day will rise to +15 +17 degrees, but strong winds are expected, and in the western part of Ukraine, rains are likely, UNN reports with reference to the weather forecast from forecaster Natalia Didenko.

If on the night of November 16, in the northern part of Ukraine, the thermometers dropped to 5 degrees below zero, then the next day a break in the trend of winter cooling is expected. On November 17, according to Didenko's forecast, the air temperature during the day will rise to +10+15, and in the south to +17 degrees.

At the same time, the strong south-westerly wind will somewhat negate the warm expectations.

Stormy gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are expected,

In addition, tomorrow in the western part, rains are likely, in the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv tomorrow, November 17, it will get warmer up to +12 degrees, strong winds of southern directions with stormy gusts are also expected - writes the forecaster.

According to Didenko, the warmth will not last long, because already on November 19, it will get colder everywhere, a cyclone from the southwest will approach, and due to the combination of moist air from the south and air mass from the north, precipitation will increase and even wet snow is expected in some places.

On Sunday, November 16, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. Light rain is possible in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions.