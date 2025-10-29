Ukraine to be covered by anomalous October heat up to +18 degrees: forecaster named the date

Warm autumn weather is expected in Ukraine on October 30. During the day, the air temperature will be within +12+16 degrees, and in the south and west of the country, it will sometimes rise to +18 degrees. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Weather in the regions

The coldest will be in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, where the daytime temperature will be +10+13 degrees. Rains are possible at night in the east, and in the evening - in the western regions. During the day, it will be without precipitation and warm throughout the country.

Weather in the capital

No rain is expected in Kyiv on October 30, and the air temperature during the day will warm up to +14 degrees.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 29, most of Ukraine expects cloudy weather with clearings and light rain, with the exception of the southern regions. The daytime temperature will be 8-13°, in Zakarpattia and the south up to 16°, in the Carpathians wet snow and rain.