Cold weather will prevail: rain and snow possible in Ukraine on October 18

Tomorrow afternoon, in most regions of Ukraine, the wind will be gusty, the maximum air temperature will be +8 degrees, and in some places, at certain times of the day, rain with snow is expected, UNN reports with reference to the weather forecast on Natalia Didenko's page.

Details

It will be colder in Ukraine tomorrow. Tonight, rain is expected in the western regions, with wet snow in the Carpathians. However, tomorrow afternoon, in most regions, there will be no significant precipitation, only in Odesa region and the Carpathians is precipitation likely.

During the daytime, the maximum air temperature will be +3+8 degrees.

The wind will be westerly, south-westerly, gusty, sometimes with stormy gusts, up to 15-20 meters per second.

Warm weather will still remain in the south, east and Dnipropetrovsk region, where +12+17 degrees are expected during the day.

Weather in the capital

In Kyiv, on November 18, cold weather will prevail with an air temperature of +6+8 degrees during the day. No precipitation, but with gusty winds.

Didenko also warned that cold weather will prevail in Ukraine, and according to preliminary forecasts, the cold snap will intensify from November 24.

We don't go out without hats, we wrap scarves around our necks several times, we feed cats twice, especially with food for health, shine and silkiness of fur, we think about additional intelligent insulation - said the folk weather forecaster.

Recall

On Monday, November 17, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine.