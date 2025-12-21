Ukraine to be covered by fog: what to expect from the weather on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On December 21, cloudy weather without significant precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine, with most regions covered by fog. Air temperature will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero, and up to 6°C above zero in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and the south of the country.
On Sunday, December 21, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, with no significant precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, most regions of Ukraine will be covered by fog.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night and during the day from 2° frost to 3° heat (during the day in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the south of the country 1-6° heat)
In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature 1-3° heat.
