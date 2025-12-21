Ukraine to be covered by fog: what to expect from the weather on Sunday

On Sunday, December 21, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, with no significant precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, most regions of Ukraine will be covered by fog.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night and during the day from 2° frost to 3° heat (during the day in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the south of the country 1-6° heat) - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature 1-3° heat.

