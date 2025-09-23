Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters: what is known

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1280 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10136 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 10296 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 33655 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 30876 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32183 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 46938 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47835 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44103 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69134 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 28399 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 24795 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 10808 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 14512 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10136 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 11649 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 24927 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 28522 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 33655 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 3110 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 71069 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 33703 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 49285 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 100760 views
Actual
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 23. Details of the visit are currently unknown.

Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters: what is known

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to Freedom.

Details

It is reported that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for today. Other details are currently unknown.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. About a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers are expected to speak.

UNN also wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy