Zelenskyy arrived at UN headquarters: what is known

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to Freedom.

Details

It is reported that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for today. Other details are currently unknown.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. About a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers are expected to speak.

UNN also wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.