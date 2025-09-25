$41.410.03
05:19 PM • 338 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 3168 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Discussed child protection and thanked for the letter to Putin: Olena Zelenska on meeting with Melania Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Melania Trump, discussing child protection. Zelenska thanked her for supporting Ukraine and for her attention to children affected by the war.

Discussed child protection and thanked for the letter to Putin: Olena Zelenska on meeting with Melania Trump

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with US First Lady Melania Trump. They discussed common values, primarily the protection of children and their childhood, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenska thanked the US First Lady for supporting Ukraine. Especially for her attention to children who have become victims of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. In particular, for the letter - an appeal to Putin for peace for children.

I greatly appreciate that her heart is open to this topic, as well as to the well-being of children around the world. I never tire of repeating that I strongly believe in the effectiveness of soft power - in humanity, empathy, and the ability to change reality for the better. I am confident that together we can help all children who need help 

- Zelenska wrote on Telegram.

Melania Trump wrote to Putin about abducted Ukrainian children: the letter was handed over by the US President himself16.08.25, 07:08 • 5657 views

The First Lady of Ukraine added that she is grateful to Melania Trump for the meeting and hopes for further cooperation to protect what is most precious in the world - our children.

Because today their protection is not just a common cause, but a common responsibility for our future 

- Zelenska summarized.

Melania Trump and the First Lady of Ukraine held a meeting yesterday - Nikiforov24.09.25, 16:15 • 7254 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
charity
United States
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska