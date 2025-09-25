Discussed child protection and thanked for the letter to Putin: Olena Zelenska on meeting with Melania Trump
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with US First Lady Melania Trump. They discussed common values, primarily the protection of children and their childhood, reports UNN.
Zelenska thanked the US First Lady for supporting Ukraine. Especially for her attention to children who have become victims of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. In particular, for the letter - an appeal to Putin for peace for children.
I greatly appreciate that her heart is open to this topic, as well as to the well-being of children around the world. I never tire of repeating that I strongly believe in the effectiveness of soft power - in humanity, empathy, and the ability to change reality for the better. I am confident that together we can help all children who need help
The First Lady of Ukraine added that she is grateful to Melania Trump for the meeting and hopes for further cooperation to protect what is most precious in the world - our children.
Because today their protection is not just a common cause, but a common responsibility for our future
