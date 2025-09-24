$41.380.00
Melania Trump and the First Lady of Ukraine held a meeting yesterday - Nikiforov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The First Ladies of the USA and Ukraine, Melania Trump and Olena Zelenska, held a bilateral meeting on September 23. The meeting took place after several appeals from Olena Zelenska to Melania Trump.

Melania Trump and the First Lady of Ukraine held a meeting yesterday - Nikiforov

US First Lady Melania Trump and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska held a bilateral meeting yesterday, September 23. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov.

Details

The bilateral meeting of the first ladies of Ukraine and the USA was yesterday. Olena Zelenska's team will communicate the details

- Nykyforov reported.

Addition

On September 23, Senior Advisor to the US First Lady Mark Beckman stated that Olena Zelenska had repeatedly asked Melania Trump for a meeting. But a classic bilateral meeting between the wives of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA would not take place.

However, later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after his meeting with Donald Trump, stated that he sincerely appreciated that the first ladies - Melania Trump and Olena Zelenska - met to discuss the fate of Ukrainian children.

On August 18, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy handed Trump a copy of a letter that his wife Olena had sent to Melania Trump regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, expressing gratitude for her letter to Putin.

Later, Donald Trump stated that he deliberately did not open the letter that Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed him from his wife Olena to Melania Trump.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska