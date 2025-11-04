Threatened with deportation and forced conscription, humiliated for speaking Ukrainian: Ukraine managed to rescue 8 more children and teenagers from occupation

ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 2142 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 5122 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 7578 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 13208 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25748 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25299 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18241 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17763 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15135 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 21047 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
1000 hryvnias of winter support: the government revealed details of the programNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8026 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 9552 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 13585 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22444 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 18815 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25754 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 19347 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25304 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 48353 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 45566 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 3946 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22832 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 35023 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 30674 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 34742 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
TikTok

Threatened with deportation and forced conscription, humiliated for speaking Ukrainian: Ukraine managed to rescue 8 more children and teenagers from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Ukraine rescued 8 children and teenagers from temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are an 11-year-old boy, an 18-year-old youth who was threatened with deportation, and a 17-year-old teenager with his sister who were humiliated for speaking Ukrainian.

Threatened with deportation and forced conscription, humiliated for speaking Ukrainian: Ukraine managed to rescue 8 more children and teenagers from occupation

Another 8 children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Details

Eight children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine.

- Yermak reported.

He noted that an 11-year-old boy, who had not left his home for four years to avoid being discovered and taken away by the occupiers because his family refused to attend a Russian school, was returned to Ukraine.

Also, local collaborators threatened an 18-year-old boy with deportation and forced conscription if he did not register for military service. A 17-year-old teenager and his 15-year-old sister were constantly humiliated at school for speaking Ukrainian, and their parents were fined for such "disobedience." A 21-year-old boy was tortured by the occupiers after a search, demanding a confession of alleged cooperation with the Ukrainian military and threatening his family with violence.

Now all the children are safe - they are receiving the necessary assistance, restoring their documents, and gradually returning to a peaceful life.

- Yermak added.

Recall

Another 17 children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine