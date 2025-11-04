Threatened with deportation and forced conscription, humiliated for speaking Ukrainian: Ukraine managed to rescue 8 more children and teenagers from occupation

Another 8 children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Eight children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. - Yermak reported.

He noted that an 11-year-old boy, who had not left his home for four years to avoid being discovered and taken away by the occupiers because his family refused to attend a Russian school, was returned to Ukraine.

Also, local collaborators threatened an 18-year-old boy with deportation and forced conscription if he did not register for military service. A 17-year-old teenager and his 15-year-old sister were constantly humiliated at school for speaking Ukrainian, and their parents were fined for such "disobedience." A 21-year-old boy was tortured by the occupiers after a search, demanding a confession of alleged cooperation with the Ukrainian military and threatening his family with violence.

Now all the children are safe - they are receiving the necessary assistance, restoring their documents, and gradually returning to a peaceful life. - Yermak added.

