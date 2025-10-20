$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 17071 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 20083 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 29759 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 61149 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29249 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29938 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11349 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26019 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26478 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas
Ukraine rescued two young men from occupation: one fled propaganda, the other - humiliation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Two Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The boys, aged 18 and 20, have already reunited with their families and are starting a new life in Ukraine.

Ukraine rescued two young men from occupation: one fled propaganda, the other - humiliation

Ukraine has managed to rescue two more teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. Both boys are now with their families, safe, and starting a new life in free Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Two Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA 

- Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, an 18-year-old boy lived in a city where the occupiers replaced the Ukrainian school curriculum with continuous Russian propaganda, and speaking Ukrainian became dangerous. He saw how his teachers were forced to switch to Russian educational standards, and soldiers came to schools with lectures on "serving the Motherland." The boy understood that the only option for the future there was forced mobilization into the occupier's army. A 20-year-old boy spent almost three years under occupation. He experienced isolation, humiliation, constant checks, and searches by the occupation authorities. His sister managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine earlier, and it was she who convinced her brother to take this step.

Today, both boys are with their families, safe, and starting a new life in free Ukraine. I thank the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanity initiative, which helped save these boys. We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring back all Ukrainian children

- Yermak summarized.

Ukraine managed to rescue 23 more Ukrainian children and teenagers from occupation - OP09.10.25, 21:36 • 3644 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine