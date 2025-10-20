Ukraine rescued two young men from occupation: one fled propaganda, the other - humiliation

Ukraine has managed to rescue two more teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. Both boys are now with their families, safe, and starting a new life in free Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Two Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA - Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, an 18-year-old boy lived in a city where the occupiers replaced the Ukrainian school curriculum with continuous Russian propaganda, and speaking Ukrainian became dangerous. He saw how his teachers were forced to switch to Russian educational standards, and soldiers came to schools with lectures on "serving the Motherland." The boy understood that the only option for the future there was forced mobilization into the occupier's army. A 20-year-old boy spent almost three years under occupation. He experienced isolation, humiliation, constant checks, and searches by the occupation authorities. His sister managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine earlier, and it was she who convinced her brother to take this step.

Today, both boys are with their families, safe, and starting a new life in free Ukraine. I thank the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanity initiative, which helped save these boys. We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring back all Ukrainian children - Yermak summarized.

