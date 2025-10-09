$41.400.09
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 8468 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 18027 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 25561 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 44512 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45147 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26124 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21951 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38551 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17379 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Ukraine managed to rescue 23 more Ukrainian children and teenagers from occupation - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

23 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories. Some children were forced to attend Russian schools and obtain Russian passports.

Ukraine managed to rescue 23 more Ukrainian children and teenagers from occupation - OP

23 children have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are currently receiving all necessary medical, psychological, and humanitarian assistance, reported Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, writes UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative "Bring Kids Back UA," a group of 23 Ukrainian children and adolescents from temporarily occupied territories were rescued. Occupiers tried to force two sisters, aged 11 and 14, to attend a Russian school, threatening their mother with taking the children away if she refused. One of the teenagers was left without guardianship after the occupation and was forced to obtain a Russian passport, but he fundamentally refused to study at a Russian school.

- Yermak said.

The Head of the OP also said that a little girl and her mother were once not allowed to leave the occupation due to a relative's service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After that, the family was left without any documents and lived under constant pressure.

Today, all rescued children are safe, receiving medical, psychological, and humanitarian assistance, restoring documents, and gradually returning to a peaceful life. I thank Save Ukraine, the SBU Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Illegally Detained Persons, and all partners for their help in rescuing children.

- Yermak emphasized.

Addition

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that over 80,000 people have gone missing in Ukraine due to the crimes of the Russian invaders. This particularly concerns forced deportation and illegal displacement of Ukrainian children.

In the Donetsk region, four children and their families are to be forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk. This is due to the difficult security situation in the region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
charity
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kramatorsk