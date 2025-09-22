There was a threat of forced conscription into the Russian army: two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation

Ukraine managed to rescue 18-year-old teenagers from occupation. Both dream of studying at a naval academy and becoming sailors. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Two more 18-year-old teenagers were rescued from temporarily occupied territories as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. Both boys refused to enroll in Russian universities after school despite pressure from the occupiers. - Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the boys wanted to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine, but it was risky.

One day they were handed summonses, and there was a real threat of forced conscription into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. This became the point of no return: the boys dared to make a dangerous exit and are now safe. Both dream of studying at a naval academy and becoming sailors... They are now receiving all the necessary assistance with restoring documents, as well as psychological support and guidance to start a new stage of life. - Yermak added.

