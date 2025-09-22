There was a threat of forced conscription into the Russian army: two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 9920 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 15736 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 25069 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 41795 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 43014 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 25353 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 42779 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23754 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34283 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 48092 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
27%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 4092 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 16723 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 11830 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23703 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 16807 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23793 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 25075 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 41801 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 43017 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 42781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Uman
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23793 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 11882 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 33901 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 84906 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 107625 views
Actual
Fox News
TikTok
Forbes
Financial Times
Diia (service)

There was a threat of forced conscription into the Russian army: two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Two 18-year-old teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories. They refused to enroll in Russian universities and received draft notices for the Russian army.

There was a threat of forced conscription into the Russian army: two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation

Ukraine managed to rescue 18-year-old teenagers from occupation. Both dream of studying at a naval academy and becoming sailors. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Two more 18-year-old teenagers were rescued from temporarily occupied territories as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. Both boys refused to enroll in Russian universities after school despite pressure from the occupiers.

- Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the boys wanted to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine, but it was risky.

One day they were handed summonses, and there was a real threat of forced conscription into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. This became the point of no return: the boys dared to make a dangerous exit and are now safe. Both dream of studying at a naval academy and becoming sailors... They are now receiving all the necessary assistance with restoring documents, as well as psychological support and guidance to start a new stage of life.

- Yermak added.

Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation09.09.25, 11:30 • 4215 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine