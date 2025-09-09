Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation

Ukraine has returned a 14-year-old girl from Russian occupation who had been separated from her mother for over three and a half years. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The child was returned as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. It is reported that the girl's mother went to work in Kyiv shortly before the full-scale invasion. The girl remained with her grandfather in her hometown, which was occupied by Russians in the first days of the invasion.

The occupiers pressured the grandfather and the girl: at school, she was forced to glorify dictator Putin and the Russian Federation, and her grandfather was repeatedly threatened that his granddaughter would be taken to an orphanage if he tried to send her to her mother, to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Currently, the girl has not only reunited with her mother but will also receive the necessary assistance.

