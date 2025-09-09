$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions
07:10 AM • 15113 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
07:01 AM • 15434 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM • 12016 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 12907 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 20108 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 33332 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 40035 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27952 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48598 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Publications
Exclusives
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
07:10 AM • 15232 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
07:01 AM • 15539 views
Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A 14-year-old girl, separated from her mother for over three and a half years, has been returned from Russian occupation. Her grandfather was threatened with institutionalization of his granddaughter for attempting to send her to her mother.

Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation

Ukraine has returned a 14-year-old girl from Russian occupation who had been separated from her mother for over three and a half years. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The child was returned as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. It is reported that the girl's mother went to work in Kyiv shortly before the full-scale invasion. The girl remained with her grandfather in her hometown, which was occupied by Russians in the first days of the invasion.

The occupiers pressured the grandfather and the girl: at school, she was forced to glorify dictator Putin and the Russian Federation, and her grandfather was repeatedly threatened that his granddaughter would be taken to an orphanage if he tried to send her to her mother, to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Currently, the girl has not only reunited with her mother but will also receive the necessary assistance.

Yevhen Ustimenko

