Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories - Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 returned from temporarily occupied territories and from the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

For years they lived under pressure and fear. The occupiers forced them to attend Russian schools, threatened and humiliated their parents. Among those rescued is a mother with two sons who were deported to Russia and had their Ukrainian documents taken away. The family was left without basic living conditions - money, clothes, food. They tried to return home twice on their own, and only on the third attempt and thanks to the help of the initiative's partners did they manage to escape. - the message says.

Yermak noted that among those returned was a child with a disability who had been forced to live in the occupied territory for years without proper treatment and necessary medicines.

"Today she is already with her mother, safe and under the care of Ukrainian doctors," Yermak said.

He thanked the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine and all international partners for their help in rescuing the children.

"We will continue to do everything to ensure that every Ukrainian child returns home," he emphasized.

Recall

On August 29, a group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 managed to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Russian invaders forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in the occupiers' propaganda events, and some were threatened with forced mobilization into the Russian army.