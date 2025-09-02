$41.370.05
11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

A group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 have returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Among them are children who were forced to attend Russian schools, and a child with a disability.

Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories - Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 returned from temporarily occupied territories and from the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

For years they lived under pressure and fear. The occupiers forced them to attend Russian schools, threatened and humiliated their parents. Among those rescued is a mother with two sons who were deported to Russia and had their Ukrainian documents taken away. The family was left without basic living conditions - money, clothes, food. They tried to return home twice on their own, and only on the third attempt and thanks to the help of the initiative's partners did they manage to escape.

- the message says.

Yermak noted that among those returned was a child with a disability who had been forced to live in the occupied territory for years without proper treatment and necessary medicines.

"Today she is already with her mother, safe and under the care of Ukrainian doctors," Yermak said.

He thanked the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine and all international partners for their help in rescuing the children.

"We will continue to do everything to ensure that every Ukrainian child returns home," he emphasized.

Recall

On August 29, a group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 managed to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Russian invaders forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in the occupiers' propaganda events, and some were threatened with forced mobilization into the Russian army.

Olga Rozgon

