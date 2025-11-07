Family forced to hide son to prevent his conscription into the Russian army: another young man rescued from occupation

Ukraine has managed to rescue another young man from the temporarily occupied territory. The family was forced to hide their son so that the occupiers would not take him into the Russian army. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Another young man was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. After the boy turned 18, his family was forced to hide their son so that the occupiers would not take him into the Russian army. Every day turned into fear and anticipation of searches — Russian soldiers went from house to house, looking for young men of conscription age. Eventually, the family decided on a risky departure. - Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the OP, thanks to the support of volunteers, the family went through this dangerous path and is now in the free territory of Ukraine. They are receiving the necessary assistance and gradually returning to a peaceful life.

