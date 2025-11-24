Lived in fear for over three years: Ukraine successfully returned a 22-year-old boy from Russian occupation

Ukraine has returned another young person from Russian occupation as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is about a 22-year-old man who lived for more than three years under Russian occupation and under the fear of being mobilized into the occupation army, Yermak said.

He dreamed of returning to his parents, who remained in the territory of Ukraine controlled by Ukraine, but it was too dangerous to pass numerous Russian checkpoints on his own. - the message says.

The young man was successfully returned home - he is receiving the necessary help and support.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned more than 1,600 children illegally taken to Russia.