Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov as the main candidates for the position of Head of the Presidential Office. However, according to him, the Verkhovna Rada may have difficulties finding replacements for these ministers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are two main candidates for the position of Head of the Office of the President - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, but, according to the President, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them, reports UNN.

Regarding the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. I held consultations. I think the country saw it, at least the political environment saw it and is following it. I have options: Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but there is a challenge here, because the Rada must remove them before I appoint them. I don't want it to be like in the game "Jenga", when you pull out one piece and everything falls apart. The Office of the President is important, but there are other institutions. Therefore, I don't know who can be in the Ministry of Digital Transformation instead of Fedorov, there are many young smart people there. Maybe Mykhailo will find an alternative for himself, but as for the Ministry of Defense - it's more difficult, because the entire budget is there, responsibility is there, the army is there, and today it is priority #1, and I'm not sure that the Rada will be able to find a candidate together with the Cabinet of Ministers.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the government still cannot find a candidate for the position of Minister of Energy and Justice.

I hope they will close this soon. But nevertheless, we do not rule out these candidacies. As for Kyslytsia... he helps me a lot in the negotiation track right now. This is very important. It is also not easy to pull this direction out of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although then the Office will... its direction will be "international affairs". I am not sure about internal issues, whether Kyslytsia is ready to spend time on this, and will be able to. As for other military personnel - these are Budanov, the head of intelligence, and Palisa, who is the deputy head of the Office. Palisa is a very good military man. He understands this direction purely. I am sure that he will eventually understand such things, but for now, it seems to me, he will lack a little of this, and he will be distracted by the war. As for intelligence - Budanov heads intelligence, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. An important direction, he can be the head of the Office, like each of these candidates. We need to think, because he is still engaged in intelligence, we need to understand who will be in his place in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that "in any case, a choice must be made."

"If it takes a long time, I will get used to being able to cope without the Head of the Office and will live without one. Therefore, a decision must be made," the President summarized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make a decision on the new Head of the Office of the President until his return from a foreign visit. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the country lived 10 days without the head of the OP after the dismissal of Andriy Yermak.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal