07:17 PM • 582 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 9198 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 19698 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13123 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 11982 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 18448 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13519 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15714 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 13970 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14044 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Forcibly taken first to occupied Crimea, then to Russia: Ukraine managed to return a 17-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Ukraine returned a 17-year-old boy forcibly taken to Russia. He did not receive proper treatment for a chronic illness.

Forcibly taken first to occupied Crimea, then to Russia: Ukraine managed to return a 17-year-old boy

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a 17-year-old boy was returned from the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

After the occupation of his hometown, he and his mother were forcibly taken by the Russians first to Crimea, and then to Russia, where he was forced to attend a Russian school. In addition, the boy had a chronic illness, but did not receive proper treatment in the Russian Federation, which caused his health to deteriorate. Most of all, he dreamed of returning to Ukraine 

- Yermak told the story of the 17-year-old Ukrainian.

According to him, today the boy is already home, with his older sister, receiving help, necessary treatment and proper care to restore his health. 

Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Ukraine