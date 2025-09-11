Forcibly taken first to occupied Crimea, then to Russia: Ukraine managed to return a 17-year-old boy

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a 17-year-old boy was returned from the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

After the occupation of his hometown, he and his mother were forcibly taken by the Russians first to Crimea, and then to Russia, where he was forced to attend a Russian school. In addition, the boy had a chronic illness, but did not receive proper treatment in the Russian Federation, which caused his health to deteriorate. Most of all, he dreamed of returning to Ukraine - Yermak told the story of the 17-year-old Ukrainian.

According to him, today the boy is already home, with his older sister, receiving help, necessary treatment and proper care to restore his health.

Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation