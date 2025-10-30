Tried to escape, but all attempts failed: Ukraine rescued a teenager from occupation who had been under pressure for years

Ukraine has managed to return another Ukrainian teenager from occupation, who lived under constant pressure and control of the occupiers for more than two years. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Another Ukrainian teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. The 17-year-old boy lived under constant pressure and control of the occupiers for more than two years. - Yermak reported.

Russian security forces almost took a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from his mother: Ukraine rescued eight more children from occupation

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the teenager was forced to study under the Russian curriculum, and for the slightest manifestation of Ukrainian identity, he was threatened with a "basement". At school, propaganda was imposed, and on the streets, there were only Russian flags and calls to join the occupiers' army. He tried to escape many times, but all attempts ended in failure.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, a safe route was developed and his departure was organized. The teenager had to leave on his own, leaving his mother, who has not yet been able to leave. Today, he is already with his father, on free Ukrainian land, receiving the necessary help and preparing to start a new life without fear. - Yermak summarized.

Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation