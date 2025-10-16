Russian security forces almost took a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from his mother: Ukraine rescued eight more children from occupation

Ukraine has managed to rescue eight Ukrainian children and teenagers from occupation. All are receiving the necessary assistance, restoring documents, and gradually returning to normal life. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Russian security forces almost took a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from his mother after finding a contact with a Ukrainian soldier on her phone. A seventeen-year-old girl witnessed the beatings and interrogations of her relatives when Russian soldiers broke into their home. Sixteen-year-old and thirteen-year-old sisters were forced to study under the Russian curriculum, bullied for speaking Ukrainian, and forcibly enrolled in the so-called "movement of the first" – an organization that militarizes children and prepares them for service in the army of the aggressor state. A ten-year-old boy was hidden at home by his father for years to save him from forced schooling in a Russian school.