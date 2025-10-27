$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
02:25 PM • 24526 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
12:53 PM • 37697 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
October 27, 11:47 AM • 32221 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 36687 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 38753 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 41411 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36728 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34634 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28444 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2356 views

17 children and teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. Among them is a 17-year-old boy who was forcibly sent to a military camp by the occupiers, and a 7-year-old boy whose grandparents were forced to hide him at home.

Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation

Another 17 children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

A 17-year-old boy was forcibly sent by the occupiers to a military camp — trenches, drill training, weapons, drones — all under the control of Russian military personnel and without the consent of his parents. Another 17-year-old boy was detained during a house search: equipment was confiscated, he was interrogated because of relatives in the Armed Forces, and then they came back many times and threatened his family. A 7-year-old boy had to be hidden at home by his grandparents because the occupation authorities were preparing him for "removal." A 12-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother faced daily bullying at school, where they heard that they "should be killed because they are Ukrainians." 

- reported the head of the OP.

Today, according to him, all children are finally home — safe, in free Ukraine. They are receiving help, restoring documents, and returning to a peaceful life. 

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
