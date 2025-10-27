Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation

Another 17 children and teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

A 17-year-old boy was forcibly sent by the occupiers to a military camp — trenches, drill training, weapons, drones — all under the control of Russian military personnel and without the consent of his parents. Another 17-year-old boy was detained during a house search: equipment was confiscated, he was interrogated because of relatives in the Armed Forces, and then they came back many times and threatened his family. A 7-year-old boy had to be hidden at home by his grandparents because the occupation authorities were preparing him for "removal." A 12-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother faced daily bullying at school, where they heard that they "should be killed because they are Ukrainians."