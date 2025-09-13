"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on Darnytsia

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and security advisors from Germany, Britain, France, and Italy, honored the memory of Kyiv residents killed by a Russian missile in a building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Tkachenko reported this on Telegram and published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that 22 people died at this place, including 4 children.

And Western partners must clearly see what kind of terrorists our state is confronting. Russia is an absolute evil that brings only pain, death, and destruction. - wrote the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He emphasized that even in the conditions of constant Russian barbaric shelling, the state leadership always pays attention to the issue of supporting Kyiv residents who are left without housing - "great gratitude to the President, who always keeps such issues under personal control."

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy. Security guarantees, Ukraine's experience for NATO, and joint interception of Russian targets were discussed.

Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak