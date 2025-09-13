"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on Darnytsia

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 16818 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 34119 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 42986 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 40637 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 53372 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 34688 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 56233 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 57281 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37349 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36511 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against RussiaSeptember 13, 11:29 AM • 13072 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan StraitSeptember 13, 12:17 PM • 15718 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 01:04 PM • 15755 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 9014 views
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed05:46 PM • 19469 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 42993 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 33305 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 34766 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 56237 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 33015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 9106 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 57284 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 46288 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 94117 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 54602 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
E-6 Mercury

"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on Darnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, along with security advisors from Germany, Britain, France, and Italy, honored the memory of 22 victims, including 4 children, of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Tkachenko emphasized that Western partners must see what kind of terrorists Ukraine is confronting.

"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on Darnytsia

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and security advisors from Germany, Britain, France, and Italy, honored the memory of Kyiv residents killed by a Russian missile in a building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Tkachenko reported this on Telegram and published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that 22 people died at this place, including 4 children.

And Western partners must clearly see what kind of terrorists our state is confronting. Russia is an absolute evil that brings only pain, death, and destruction.

- wrote the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He emphasized that even in the conditions of constant Russian barbaric shelling, the state leadership always pays attention to the issue of supporting Kyiv residents who are left without housing - "great gratitude to the President, who always keeps such issues under personal control."

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy. Security guarantees, Ukraine's experience for NATO, and joint interception of Russian targets were discussed.

Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak10.09.25, 09:57 • 3293 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Darnytskyi District
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Kyiv