Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Russia is deliberately trying to expand the war because it feels impunity. He emphasized that the situation requires strong and coordinated steps from Ukraine's partners.
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reacted to the massive Russian shelling and the fall of drones on Polish territory. According to him, Moscow is deliberately trying to raise the degree of war and move it into a new, more dangerous phase.
Yermak reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
The Head of the Presidential Office stated that instead of ending the war, Putin chooses to expand it. Russia acts this way because it feels impunity and permissiveness.
He emphasized that the situation requires strong and coordinated steps from Ukraine's partners.
The future course of history truly depends on today's decisions. Russia must be forced to stop the war. This can be done together. Ukraine knows Russia's weaknesses well
Recall
Ukrainian air defense systems and mobile groups shot down 413 air targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 air assault weapons on the night of September 10.
In the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties.
The incident occurred during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.