Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
06:41 AM • 812 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 1528 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
02:37 AM • 19567 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 32020 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 67264 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 65247 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70932 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 32978 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 56693 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98580 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
74%
755mm
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 27721 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 36369 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 28109 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 28359 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 38457 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 67300 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 43768 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70964 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 68187 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98601 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 50261 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 46692 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 44518 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 113515 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 69072 views
Actual
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Russia is deliberately trying to expand the war because it feels impunity. He emphasized that the situation requires strong and coordinated steps from Ukraine's partners.

Russia is trying to expand the war, the future course of history depends on the decisions made – Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reacted to the massive Russian shelling and the fall of drones on Polish territory. According to him, Moscow is deliberately trying to raise the degree of war and move it into a new, more dangerous phase.

Yermak reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Head of the Presidential Office stated that instead of ending the war, Putin chooses to expand it. Russia acts this way because it feels impunity and permissiveness.

He emphasized that the situation requires strong and coordinated steps from Ukraine's partners. 

The future course of history truly depends on today's decisions. Russia must be forced to stop the war. This can be done together. Ukraine knows Russia's weaknesses well

— Yermak emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense systems and mobile groups shot down 413 air targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 air assault weapons on the night of September 10.

In the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. 

The incident occurred during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Poland