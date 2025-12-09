$42.070.01
Zelenskyy arrived in Castel Gandolfo for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. A meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also planned.

Zelenskyy arrived in Castel Gandolfo for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Italy, where he is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV. This was reported by UNN with reference to ansa.it.

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Pope's residence in Castel Gandolfo. The meeting is reportedly scheduled for the near future.

Context

Today, Zelenskyy is in Italy for a personal meeting with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was also confirmed by the Office of the President.

As Sky TG24 notes, the Pope was supposed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning in Castel Gandolfo.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Office of the President of Ukraine
NATO
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen