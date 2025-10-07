$41.340.11
MH17 downing in Donbas: US Supreme Court denied Sberbank of Russia's appeal - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

The US Supreme Court denied Russia's Sberbank an appeal in the case concerning the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17. The plane was shot down over Russian-occupied Donbas in the summer of 2014.

MH17 downing in Donbas: US Supreme Court denied Sberbank of Russia's appeal - Yermak

The US Supreme Court has denied Russia's Sberbank the right to appeal in the case of the downing of a Malaysian plane, flight MH17, in the summer of 2014, which was destroyed in the sky over Russian-occupied Donbas. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Yermak noted, this creates an extremely important legal precedent, as Russian commercial entities can be held accountable in US courts for damages caused by Russia and the terrorist organizations it controls.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of one of the deceased passengers, 18-year-old Quinn Schansman. During the trial, it was established that Russian Sberbank financed militants of the so-called "DPR" through the US banking system.

The courts of first instance and appeal have already rejected Sberbank's attempts to hide behind "sovereign immunity," and now the US Supreme Court has confirmed this, Yermak noted.

The case will be heard on its merits. If the lawsuit is satisfied, it will send a powerful signal to all entities that directly or indirectly finance Russian aggression: it will no longer be possible to avoid responsibility.

- added the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha participated in a meeting on the downing of flight MH17. He emphasized that holding Russia accountable for the downing of the passenger plane is a test for international law.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Supreme Court of the United States
Andriy Yermak