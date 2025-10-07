MH17 downing in Donbas: US Supreme Court denied Sberbank of Russia's appeal - Yermak

The US Supreme Court has denied Russia's Sberbank the right to appeal in the case of the downing of a Malaysian plane, flight MH17, in the summer of 2014, which was destroyed in the sky over Russian-occupied Donbas. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

As Yermak noted, this creates an extremely important legal precedent, as Russian commercial entities can be held accountable in US courts for damages caused by Russia and the terrorist organizations it controls.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of one of the deceased passengers, 18-year-old Quinn Schansman. During the trial, it was established that Russian Sberbank financed militants of the so-called "DPR" through the US banking system.

The courts of first instance and appeal have already rejected Sberbank's attempts to hide behind "sovereign immunity," and now the US Supreme Court has confirmed this, Yermak noted.

The case will be heard on its merits. If the lawsuit is satisfied, it will send a powerful signal to all entities that directly or indirectly finance Russian aggression: it will no longer be possible to avoid responsibility. - added the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

