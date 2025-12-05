Approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process: Zelenskyy announced a “good decision” regarding the distribution of people among brigades

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, following which a decision was approved on how the General Staff should reorganize the process of distributing people among brigades. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today I held a very important Staff meeting. There is a truly good decision for each combat brigade regarding the distribution of people – we approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process. The main thing is that each combat brigade must be guaranteed to receive monthly replenishment of people so that they understand how to organize training in the brigade, how to conduct rotations, and how to plan work. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that soldiers at the front often talked about this.

"And we are implementing it. This will significantly help strengthen our defense. Details will be presented later by the General Staff and Pavlo Palisa," Zelenskyy added.

Supplement

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa reported that "an important decision was made at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which was awaited by almost all combat brigades, and which the President promised to resolve."

This refers to a new approach to the distribution of mobilized personnel among military units even before the start of basic training. Fair, uniform, and predictable. This means that each brigade performing combat missions on the contact line will receive a stable, defined number of mobilized personnel every month. Manual decisions should become fewer, and a clear system should start working that gives commanders the opportunity to plan the restoration and training of personnel. - Palisa reported.

According to him, the training of recruits will take place as close as possible to the conditions of a specific brigade.

"Today, 37 combat brigades have the right to conduct basic military training independently – and we will expand these capabilities. Where there are no training capabilities yet, training will take place in training centers and training battalions of army corps, but with full support from brigade instructors. For brigades, this means predictability, the ability to form their training cycles, coordinate units, and work with people more systematically. This is a step that has long been overdue and directly affects the stability of the combat contact line," Palisa added.

Recall

