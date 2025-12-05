Approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process: Zelenskyy announced a “good decision” regarding the distribution of people among brigades

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 4418 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 11160 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 14481 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 31921 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 26385 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30403 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42232 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48726 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41419 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73616 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26839 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14594 views
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 202602:12 PM • 3466 views
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit03:02 PM • 3764 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 6952 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 7218 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26980 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 31907 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 40364 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73612 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14697 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 24485 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 27291 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 41157 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 40947 views
Actual
Technology
Airbus A320 series
The Diplomat
Su-57
FIFA (video game series)

Approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process: Zelenskyy announced a “good decision” regarding the distribution of people among brigades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of a new approach to distributing mobilized personnel among military units. Each combat brigade will receive a stable replenishment of personnel monthly, which will allow for planning training and rotations.

Approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process: Zelenskyy announced a “good decision” regarding the distribution of people among brigades

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, following which a decision was approved on how the General Staff should reorganize the process of distributing people among brigades. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today I held a very important Staff meeting. There is a truly good decision for each combat brigade regarding the distribution of people – we approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process. The main thing is that each combat brigade must be guaranteed to receive monthly replenishment of people so that they understand how to organize training in the brigade, how to conduct rotations, and how to plan work.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that soldiers at the front often talked about this.

"And we are implementing it. This will significantly help strengthen our defense. Details will be presented later by the General Staff and Pavlo Palisa," Zelenskyy added.

Supplement

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa reported that "an important decision was made at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which was awaited by almost all combat brigades, and which the President promised to resolve."

This refers to a new approach to the distribution of mobilized personnel among military units even before the start of basic training. Fair, uniform, and predictable. This means that each brigade performing combat missions on the contact line will receive a stable, defined number of mobilized personnel every month. Manual decisions should become fewer, and a clear system should start working that gives commanders the opportunity to plan the restoration and training of personnel.

- Palisa reported.

According to him, the training of recruits will take place as close as possible to the conditions of a specific brigade.

"Today, 37 combat brigades have the right to conduct basic military training independently – and we will expand these capabilities. Where there are no training capabilities yet, training will take place in training centers and training battalions of army corps, but with full support from brigade instructors. For brigades, this means predictability, the ability to form their training cycles, coordinate units, and work with people more systematically. This is a step that has long been overdue and directly affects the stability of the combat contact line," Palisa added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, among other things, the fair distribution of personnel among brigades was discussed. Draft decisions are expected to be prepared in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine