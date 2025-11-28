Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine

$42.300.10
Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing Ukrainian territories as long as he is in office. He emphasized that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits such actions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would involve giving up Ukrainian territories while he remains President. This was stated in an interview with Simon Shuster for The Atlantic by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, no sane person today would sign a document on giving up territory.

As long as Zelenskyy is President, no one should expect us to give up territory. He will not sign a document on giving up territory. The Constitution forbids it. No one can do this unless they want to go against the Ukrainian Constitution and the Ukrainian people.

- said Yermak.

He emphasized that in the next stage of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy intends to draw a red line on the most controversial issue: Russia's demand for sovereign Ukrainian territory.

"Regarding the issue of land, Ukraine is only ready to discuss where the line should be drawn to delineate what the warring parties control. All we can really talk about now is defining the line of contact. And that's what we need to do," the Head of the OP summarized.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine voluntarily withdraw its troops from Donbas, and if Kyiv refuses to do so, Moscow will seize new territories by force. He also stated that the number of occupied lands "is increasing."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine