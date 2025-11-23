Europeans will pressure Trump's team to soften the proposal to transfer Donbas territories to Russia - Politico

European leaders will push US President Donald Trump's team to soften the proposal to transfer the territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine to Russia. Europeans want any ceasefire to begin with the principle that the conflict will be frozen along the current line of demarcation. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The European Union and the United Kingdom will participate in high-level talks on Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, starting on Sunday, which will be a significant breakthrough for Brussels and London, which have so far been excluded from the process - the publication writes.

It is noted that senior security officials from France and Germany will also participate in the talks, which will take place in Switzerland, as Ukraine's allies seek to rewrite Trump's proposal, which they believe will benefit Russia.

The fact that the Europeans will get seats at the negotiating table will be positively received in Kyiv, Brussels and beyond, after Ukraine's allies expressed their concerns about being excluded from Trump's latest initiative.

Europeans are expected to push Trump's team to soften their proposal to transfer the territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine to Russia. Instead, they want any ceasefire to begin with the principle that the conflict will be frozen along the current "line of demarcation," but this will only be to allow negotiations to begin, not as a final settlement. - the publication adds.

Ukraine and its European allies strongly reject the idea that Kyiv should be forced to give up territory by force. NATO and EU allies fear that such an outcome will only encourage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to expand his territorial ambitions and attack them next.

Recall

Ukrainian advisers will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives of the US, Britain, France and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to give up territories and limit NATO troop deployment.