No one is above the law - Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra on supporting the work of anti-corruption fighters
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra expressed full support for the work of anti-corruption bodies, emphasizing that no one in Ukraine should be above the law. She stated this in an interview with "Babel" in response to a question about the head of the OP Andriy Yermak amid recent corruption scandals in the country, UNN reports.
The question about Yermak is not entirely ethical, because he is my boss, and commenting on this information is wrong. I have my own position on the fight against corruption. I am part of the negotiating delegation with the IMF. I actively cooperate with civil society in the direction of restoring justice and judicial reform, so I perfectly understand the situation. Corruption risks in wartime are increasing in any country. But in Ukraine, they are reacted to.
She added that in such situations, society, media, and anti-corruption bodies should be allies.
After all, no one should be above the law. Do we have an independent anti-corruption system? Yes. Does it react maturely enough to challenges? There are reasons to believe so. Should all this be used so publicly? I understand that there is a public request, but should society, media, journalists be so actively involved in this before a full investigation and analysis of all facts and evidence at the pre-trial investigation stage? My personal opinion is no.
In her opinion, Ukraine has independent bodies that should investigate facts, collect evidence, and provide it to an independent court, which should evaluate the evidence and make a legal, objective decision.
We have no right to interfere with the investigation or stir up emotions that the enemy will 100% use against us, and we already see that he is doing it. The main thing is that we must stop experimenting with key positions in the executive branch. Trust, professionalism, international reputation - these should be the minimum requirements for candidates. The last corruption scandal finally demonstrated that experiments with such positions must end.