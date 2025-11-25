No one is above the law - Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra on supporting the work of anti-corruption fighters

$42.370.10
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5564 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6056 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6616 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10172 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11315 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20525 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13013 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11260 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10026 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20524 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 31043 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 111757 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 101376 views
No one is above the law - Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra on supporting the work of anti-corruption fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the President's Office, expressed full support for anti-corruption bodies, emphasizing that no one in Ukraine is above the law. She stressed that corruption risks are increasing in wartime, but Ukraine is responding to them.

No one is above the law - Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra on supporting the work of anti-corruption fighters

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra expressed full support for the work of anti-corruption bodies, emphasizing that no one in Ukraine should be above the law. She stated this in an interview with "Babel" in response to a question about the head of the OP Andriy Yermak amid recent corruption scandals in the country, UNN reports.

The question about Yermak is not entirely ethical, because he is my boss, and commenting on this information is wrong. I have my own position on the fight against corruption. I am part of the negotiating delegation with the IMF. I actively cooperate with civil society in the direction of restoring justice and judicial reform, so I perfectly understand the situation. Corruption risks in wartime are increasing in any country. But in Ukraine, they are reacted to.

- Mudra emphasized.

She added that in such situations, society, media, and anti-corruption bodies should be allies.

After all, no one should be above the law. Do we have an independent anti-corruption system? Yes. Does it react maturely enough to challenges? There are reasons to believe so. Should all this be used so publicly? I understand that there is a public request, but should society, media, journalists be so actively involved in this before a full investigation and analysis of all facts and evidence at the pre-trial investigation stage? My personal opinion is no.

- explained the Deputy Head of the OP.

In her opinion, Ukraine has independent bodies that should investigate facts, collect evidence, and provide it to an independent court, which should evaluate the evidence and make a legal, objective decision.

We have no right to interfere with the investigation or stir up emotions that the enemy will 100% use against us, and we already see that he is doing it. The main thing is that we must stop experimenting with key positions in the executive branch. Trust, professionalism, international reputation - these should be the minimum requirements for candidates. The last corruption scandal finally demonstrated that experiments with such positions must end.

- Iryna Mudra summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Iryna Mudra
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine