02:33 PM • 9628 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 16043 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 11357 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 12458 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 16731 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 19738 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 30498 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35791 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40221 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28507 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
+12°
1.1m/s
59%
763mm
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Ukraine rescued three more young people from occupation: OP revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Three young people aged 18-20 were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. One of them avoided forced labor, and the other two avoided mobilization into the Russian army.

Ukraine rescued three more young people from occupation: OP revealed details

Ukraine managed to rescue three young people, aged 18, 19, and 20, from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three young people, aged 18, 19, and 20, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. One was forced to take a job imposed "by the rules" of the occupation administration, which effectively meant the loss of any freedom. The other two lived in constant fear of forced mobilization into the Russian army. All three understood: remaining under occupation meant giving up their future and the right to their own life.

- Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the President's Office, today the young people are already in the free territory of Ukraine.

... they receive support, assistance with documents, and access to all necessary services. Most importantly, they once again have a chance to study, get a profession, and build a future that depends only on them.

- Yermak summarized.

