Ukraine rescued three more young people from occupation: OP revealed details

Ukraine managed to rescue three young people, aged 18, 19, and 20, from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three young people, aged 18, 19, and 20, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. One was forced to take a job imposed "by the rules" of the occupation administration, which effectively meant the loss of any freedom. The other two lived in constant fear of forced mobilization into the Russian army. All three understood: remaining under occupation meant giving up their future and the right to their own life.

According to the Head of the President's Office, today the young people are already in the free territory of Ukraine.

... they receive support, assistance with documents, and access to all necessary services. Most importantly, they once again have a chance to study, get a profession, and build a future that depends only on them.