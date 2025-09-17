Ukraine rescued 16 more children from occupation - OP

Ukraine has managed to rescue another 16 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, another 16 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the President's Office, a 15-year-old girl escaped from the occupation with her aunt after her parents and older brother were sentenced to many years in a penal colony by the Russians on fabricated charges.

A 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister lost their home and all their belongings after a fire completely destroyed their dwelling.

A 15-year-old girl and her parents barely left their home for three years, as the family lived in daily fear that the occupiers might knock on their door and take the children. And a 10-year-old boy was attempted to be taken away from his biological parents by the occupation's "guardianship service."

Today, all of them are already safe in Ukraine, where they receive psychological support, restore their documents, and take their first steps towards a new, peaceful life. I thank the Save Ukraine team and partners for their help in rescuing the children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children. - Yermak summarized.

