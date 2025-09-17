Ukraine rescued 16 more children from occupation - OP

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 2058 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 19448 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 29811 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 31957 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 90913 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 109833 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 52470 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61577 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 100726 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31450 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 48963 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 37452 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 16806 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 36746 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 12903 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 4662 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 37217 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 90943 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 109856 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 59091 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 34658 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 40318 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 69833 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 67366 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 71707 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

Ukraine rescued 16 more children from occupation - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukraine has successfully returned 16 children from temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among those rescued are a girl whose parents were convicted by the occupiers, and children who lost their homes or lived in fear.

Ukraine rescued 16 more children from occupation - OP

Ukraine has managed to rescue another 16 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, another 16 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories.

- Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the President's Office, a 15-year-old girl escaped from the occupation with her aunt after her parents and older brother were sentenced to many years in a penal colony by the Russians on fabricated charges.

A 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister lost their home and all their belongings after a fire completely destroyed their dwelling.

A 15-year-old girl and her parents barely left their home for three years, as the family lived in daily fear that the occupiers might knock on their door and take the children. And a 10-year-old boy was attempted to be taken away from his biological parents by the occupation's "guardianship service."

Today, all of them are already safe in Ukraine, where they receive psychological support, restore their documents, and take their first steps towards a new, peaceful life. I thank the Save Ukraine team and partners for their help in rescuing the children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children.

- Yermak summarized.

Ukraine rescued 16 children from occupation: OP revealed details15.09.25, 19:08 • 2700 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine