Ukraine rescued 16 children from occupation: OP revealed details

Ukraine managed to rescue 16 children from the temporarily occupied territories. They spent years under the pressure of the occupation authorities, in fear and humiliation. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 16 children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. They spent years under the pressure of the occupation authorities, in fear and humiliation, but today they are already safe on free Ukrainian land. - Yermak reported.

According to him, among these stories is a girl who constantly feared for her mother. The woman was held for three days in a basement without food and water just because the child's father serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another teenager, without the knowledge of his parents, was taken to the military enlistment office instead of school and registered for military service. Russian soldiers did not allow a two-year-old girl with a high fever to go to the hospital, and her mother was forced to carry her across a pontoon bridge in the dark.

Today, these children, together with their families, receive help and support: they restore documents, undergo psychological rehabilitation, and have the opportunity to start a new life. I thank the Save Ukraine team and all partners who help save our children. - Yermak summarized.

Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories - Yermak