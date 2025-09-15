$41.280.03
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
02:18 PM • 6444 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
12:27 PM • 13824 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM • 18583 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 45944 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 33216 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31010 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35340 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57206 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72845 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine rescued 16 children from occupation: OP revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Ukraine rescued 16 children from temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children spent years under pressure from the occupation authorities, experiencing fear and humiliation.

Ukraine rescued 16 children from occupation: OP revealed details

Ukraine managed to rescue 16 children from the temporarily occupied territories. They spent years under the pressure of the occupation authorities, in fear and humiliation. This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 16 children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. They spent years under the pressure of the occupation authorities, in fear and humiliation, but today they are already safe on free Ukrainian land.

- Yermak reported.

According to him, among these stories is a girl who constantly feared for her mother. The woman was held for three days in a basement without food and water just because the child's father serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another teenager, without the knowledge of his parents, was taken to the military enlistment office instead of school and registered for military service. Russian soldiers did not allow a two-year-old girl with a high fever to go to the hospital, and her mother was forced to carry her across a pontoon bridge in the dark.

Today, these children, together with their families, receive help and support: they restore documents, undergo psychological rehabilitation, and have the opportunity to start a new life. I thank the Save Ukraine team and all partners who help save our children.

- Yermak summarized.

Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories - Yermak

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine