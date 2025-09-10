$41.120.13
After three years of pressure and threats: 20-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

A 20-year-old Ukrainian was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. He was under pressure from the occupiers, who forced him to obtain Russian documents and threatened his family.

After three years of pressure and threats: 20-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation

A 20-year-old Ukrainian, who lived under pressure from the occupiers and threats to his family for over three years, was successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a 20-year-old young man was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. He spent over three years under constant pressure in the occupation. The occupiers forced him to obtain Russian documents and threatened his family.

- the post reads.

It is noted that he followed the example of his sister, who had previously managed to escape to free territory. Currently, the young man is safe, with his relatives, and is receiving the necessary assistance and support in Ukraine.

Ukraine returned a 14-year-old girl after three years in occupation09.09.25, 11:30 • 3816 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine