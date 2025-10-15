Zelenskyy spoke about the Staff meeting: diplomatic strikes and long-range capabilities in focus

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14914 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28737 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24710 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25113 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22591 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18333 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17533 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33366 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33406 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13814 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18177 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36790 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2116 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60849 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39870 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41951 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48953 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Zelenskyy spoke about the Staff meeting: diplomatic strikes and long-range capabilities in focus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

In his evening video address, President Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and about the upcoming meeting with the US President in Washington.

Zelenskyy spoke about the Staff meeting: diplomatic strikes and long-range capabilities in focus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and, in his evening address, spoke about its results and further plans. The main issue was building up the potential of deep strikes and long-range weapons, which significantly affects Russia's military potential, writes UNN.

Details

Today at the Staff meeting were the manufacturers of our weapons and those who use them: the Armed Forces, special services, intelligence. The main task is to scale up the capabilities of Ukrainian long-range systems. There is potential for this, and a joint conversation of all participants helps a lot 

— Zelenskyy noted.

The President also announced that the Ukrainian side has already prepared "homework" for a future meeting with US President Donald Trump, including military and economic parts. According to him, the meeting's agenda is "very substantive," and cooperation with the United States can bring the end of the war closer.

US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT15.10.25, 17:53 • 1324 views

Currently, the Ukrainian delegation – the Prime Minister, the Head of the President's Office, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA – is holding meetings at the level of US government and defense companies, including manufacturers of air defense and energy companies, preparing the ground for negotiations between the leaders of both states. Zelenskyy thanked the team for the work done and noted its importance for strengthening international support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak15.10.25, 18:45 • 1002 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Office of the President of Ukraine
United States Department of Defense
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine