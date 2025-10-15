Zelenskyy spoke about the Staff meeting: diplomatic strikes and long-range capabilities in focus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and, in his evening address, spoke about its results and further plans. The main issue was building up the potential of deep strikes and long-range weapons, which significantly affects Russia's military potential, writes UNN.

Details

Today at the Staff meeting were the manufacturers of our weapons and those who use them: the Armed Forces, special services, intelligence. The main task is to scale up the capabilities of Ukrainian long-range systems. There is potential for this, and a joint conversation of all participants helps a lot — Zelenskyy noted.

The President also announced that the Ukrainian side has already prepared "homework" for a future meeting with US President Donald Trump, including military and economic parts. According to him, the meeting's agenda is "very substantive," and cooperation with the United States can bring the end of the war closer.

Currently, the Ukrainian delegation – the Prime Minister, the Head of the President's Office, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA – is holding meetings at the level of US government and defense companies, including manufacturers of air defense and energy companies, preparing the ground for negotiations between the leaders of both states. Zelenskyy thanked the team for the work done and noted its importance for strengthening international support for Ukraine.

