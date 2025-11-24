$42.270.11
The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office denied information about preparing charges against Arakhamia or Klymenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office denied information about preparing treason charges against the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, or the head of the SAP, Oleksandr Klymenko.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office denied information about preparing charges against Arakhamia or Klymenko

Information that the Security Service of Ukraine allegedly prepared to announce suspicion of high treason to the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, or the head of the SAP, Oleksandr Klymenko, is not true. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Information that the Security Service of Ukraine allegedly prepared to announce suspicion of high treason to the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, or the head of the SAP, Oleksandr Klymenko, is not true 

- reported the SBU.

The SBU added that "no such 'instructions', 'requests' or 'hints' from the President's Office or any other structure were received by the SBU."

Moreover, according to the law, investigators of the Security Service cannot notify current people's deputies of Ukraine of suspicion. Therefore, this information dump has nothing to do with reality 

- added the SBU.

Let's add

The Prosecutor General's Office also commented on the dissemination of unreliable information about the alleged "prepared or agreed suspicion of a people's deputy under the article 'high treason'."

The widespread claims about an allegedly prepared or agreed suspicion of a people's deputy under the article "high treason", which the SBU and the PGO were supposedly to hand over, are not true. Currently, there is no evidence that could serve as a basis for such a procedural decision. The situation regarding other persons mentioned in the material, in particular the heads of other law enforcement agencies, is similar 

- the statement says.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that in the presence of proper and legally confirmed grounds, decisions on suspicion will be made exclusively within the law.

We urge the media to refrain from spreading unverified rumors and one-sided "sources" that form false impressions. The Prosecutor General's Office has been and remains outside politics 

- stated in the comment.

Context

The media reported that the President's Office was considering handing the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a suspicion of high treason on November 20, the day of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction – they tried to find "culprits" of the leak in the Mindich case.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was called "Midas".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
Energy
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
David Arakhamia
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy