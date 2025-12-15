$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 17890 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 15601 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15610 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26119 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 19369 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20534 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21432 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22002 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22596 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Bolivia, floods have claimed 20 lives, with at least two dozen people missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

In Bolivia, floods caused by the overflowing Piraí River have killed 20 people, and at least two dozen are considered missing. Approximately 2,100 families have been affected, and 300 people have been rescued by helicopter.

In Bolivia, floods have claimed 20 lives, with at least two dozen people missing
Photo: Reuters

The death toll in Bolivia from massive floods caused by the overflowing Piraí River in the eastern Santa Cruz region has risen to 20. Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Alfredo Troche said on Monday that this figure is likely to increase as rescue teams reach previously inaccessible areas, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to authorities, at least two dozen people are missing, and intense rains have left hundreds of families homeless. Troche clarified that about 2,100 families have been affected, and at least 300 people have been rescued by helicopter.

Thousands of people in the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic flooding11.12.25, 15:26 • 2784 views

Heavy rains began early Saturday. Videos show a bridge over the river collapsing under the pressure of floodwaters, while crews with heavy equipment work to clear debris.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, who took office last month, met with experts to assess the situation.

Storm in São Paulo: hundreds of thousands without power and millions in losses in Brazil11.12.25, 20:53 • 7453 views

He criticized previous administrations for insufficient emergency preparedness and pointed to widespread deforestation over the past two decades as a factor exacerbating the effects of the floods.

Meteorologists warn that heavy rainfall in the Amazon basin is the result of the combined effects of the El Niño and La Niña weather phenomena.

Floods in Indonesia: over 900 dead, prisoners released from flooded prison due to lack of space in other prisons07.12.25, 09:45 • 4488 views

Stepan Haftko

