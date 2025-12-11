$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
05:00 PM • 8212 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 13014 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 16550 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 23191 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 16614 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 18668 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16090 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16408 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16765 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Storm in São Paulo: hundreds of thousands without power and millions in losses in Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Strong winds in Brazil's São Paulo led to widespread power outages, leaving 1.3 million consumers without electricity. Economic losses for businesses are estimated at least at 290 million US dollars.

Storm in São Paulo: hundreds of thousands without power and millions in losses in Brazil

Extreme weather and strong winds plunged Brazil's largest city, São Paulo, into darkness, causing widespread power outages and slowing trade. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A storm with wind speeds of almost 100 km/h toppled trees and damaged power lines. As of Thursday, about 1.3 million consumers in the São Paulo metropolitan region remained without electricity.

Italian energy company Enel SpA has faced sharp criticism for the slow restoration of power to 2.2 million consumers affected earlier this week. The São Paulo city hall gave the company 48 hours to explain why parts of the city were without power for so long. Enel promises to respond but does not specify a timeline for full restoration.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after windy Friday with rains - forecaster11.12.25, 15:01 • 1568 views

Economic losses due to power outages for businesses and service providers in São Paulo are already estimated at least at $290 million in just two days. Losses are expected to increase.

The cyclone is forecast to move away from the region, leading to a lull in winds. However, a new cold front is expected to form over the weekend, bringing heavy rains to the south, southeast, and central-west of Brazil.

Thousands of people in the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic flooding11.12.25, 15:26 • 1992 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.
Brazil