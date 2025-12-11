$42.280.10
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 9984 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 11656 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 13899 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29656 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20796 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21284 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28718 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42823 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 37062 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after windy Friday with rains - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Forecaster Natalka Didneko predicts a cold snap in most regions of Ukraine from December 13-14. On Friday, December 12, windy weather with gusts up to 15-20 m/s and rains is expected, with air temperature reaching +4+8 degrees.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after windy Friday with rains - forecaster

From December 13-14, most regions of Ukraine will experience a cold snap, and on Friday, December 12, it will be windy, with occasional rains, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko on social media, writes UNN

What will tomorrow's Friday be like? Windy. Gusts of western and north-western wind will sometimes reach storm-force gusts of 15-20 meters per second.

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, rains will pass at night in the south and east (in the northeast with wet snow), and during the day on December 12, light rains are expected in some places on the Left Bank. In the evening, in the north and in Kharkiv region - moderate precipitation.

The air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be "plus" even at night, +2+6 degrees, and during the day on Friday, +4+8 degrees are expected, in the southern part up to +10 degrees.

In Kyiv on December 12, it will be windy, warm, up to +8, and rain will pass in some places.

From December 13-14, the air temperature will drop in most regions of Ukraine, take care of additional insulation and especially stable comfortable shoes. The cold snap will not be strong, but roads and sidewalks will become slippery due to the appearance of even small minuses - black ice, it gets dark very early, so be especially careful and friendly to each other.

- Didenko noted.

Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 1111.12.25, 06:59 • 2642 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv