Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after windy Friday with rains - forecaster

From December 13-14, most regions of Ukraine will experience a cold snap, and on Friday, December 12, it will be windy, with occasional rains, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko on social media, writes UNN.

What will tomorrow's Friday be like? Windy. Gusts of western and north-western wind will sometimes reach storm-force gusts of 15-20 meters per second. - Didenko wrote.

According to her, rains will pass at night in the south and east (in the northeast with wet snow), and during the day on December 12, light rains are expected in some places on the Left Bank. In the evening, in the north and in Kharkiv region - moderate precipitation.

The air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be "plus" even at night, +2+6 degrees, and during the day on Friday, +4+8 degrees are expected, in the southern part up to +10 degrees.

In Kyiv on December 12, it will be windy, warm, up to +8, and rain will pass in some places.

From December 13-14, the air temperature will drop in most regions of Ukraine, take care of additional insulation and especially stable comfortable shoes. The cold snap will not be strong, but roads and sidewalks will become slippery due to the appearance of even small minuses - black ice, it gets dark very early, so be especially careful and friendly to each other. - Didenko noted.

Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 11