Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 11

On Thursday, December 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an atmospheric front coming from Western Europe: in the afternoon, light rain is expected in the northern, central, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions, with wet snow in the northeast of the country; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. At the same time, the pressure will drop, and the air humidity will remain high, which will contribute to the formation of fogs in most regions in the morning.

The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, and will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s. As for the temperature regime during the daytime hours, it will be 4-9°; somewhat cooler in the east and northeast of the country, where it will be 0-5° Celsius throughout the day. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, and it will rain. The air temperature will be 7-9° Celsius.

