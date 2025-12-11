Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 11

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
December 10, 09:59 PM • 10171 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 20003 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 22407 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 24523 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 22826 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 21937 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 26808 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 20916 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20231 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 31039 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - ZelenskyyDecember 10, 07:05 PM • 7468 views
I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial lawDecember 10, 07:17 PM • 5598 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhoto01:49 AM • 6840 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 4020 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 4750 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 17290 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 20230 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 26717 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 31038 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 34808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 13222 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 18595 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 15493 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 22885 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 33050 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system
WhatsApp

Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On December 11, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, an atmospheric front from Western Europe will bring rains, in places with wet snow. The air temperature during the day will be 4-9°C, in the east and northeast 0-5°C.

Ukraine to be covered by atmospheric front from Western Europe: weather forecast for December 11

On Thursday, December 11, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an atmospheric front coming from Western Europe: in the afternoon, light rain is expected in the northern, central, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions, with wet snow in the northeast of the country; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. At the same time, the pressure will drop, and the air humidity will remain high, which will contribute to the formation of fogs in most regions in the morning.

The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, and will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s. As for the temperature regime during the daytime hours, it will be 4-9°; somewhat cooler in the east and northeast of the country, where it will be 0-5° Celsius throughout the day.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, and it will rain. The air temperature will be 7-9° Celsius.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey10.12.25, 14:35 • 18597 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine