Four people died in Tenerife after a powerful wave dragged swimmers out to sea

Four people have died and one person is considered missing after a powerful wave swept a group of swimmers into the sea on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The tragedy occurred in an area popular with holidaymakers, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving jet skis and helicopters. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in a natural pool located on Cangrejo Island, off the coast of Los Gigantes. This area is popular with foreign tourists but becomes extremely dangerous during rough seas, when large waves can easily overcome the concrete barrier.

Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 25

The bodies of three victims – a 35-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and another individual – were found on Sunday. The fourth victim, a woman, died on Monday in the hospital, where she was transported by helicopter after resuscitation at the scene. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

According to local media reports, at the time the swimmers were swept away by the sea, there was a warning about dangerous rough seas, and one publication reported that the pool had been closed to visitors since December 3. Emilio Navarro, the mayor of Santiago del Teide, urged citizens to follow safety rules:

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital