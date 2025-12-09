49.020.03
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 14925 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 16314 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 23972 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 44719 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28164 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30656 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40701 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34376 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35664 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive
Exclusive
Four people died in Tenerife after a powerful wave dragged swimmers out to sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On the Spanish island of Tenerife, four people died and one person went missing after a powerful wave swept a group of swimmers out to sea. The tragedy occurred in a popular area, despite warnings about the dangers of rough seas.

Four people died in Tenerife after a powerful wave dragged swimmers out to sea

Four people have died and one person is considered missing after a powerful wave swept a group of swimmers into the sea on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The tragedy occurred in an area popular with holidaymakers, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving jet skis and helicopters. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in a natural pool located on Cangrejo Island, off the coast of Los Gigantes. This area is popular with foreign tourists but becomes extremely dangerous during rough seas, when large waves can easily overcome the concrete barrier.

Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 2507.12.25, 10:05 • 4097 views

The bodies of three victims – a 35-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and another individual – were found on Sunday. The fourth victim, a woman, died on Monday in the hospital, where she was transported by helicopter after resuscitation at the scene. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

According to local media reports, at the time the swimmers were swept away by the sea, there was a warning about dangerous rough seas, and one publication reported that the pool had been closed to visitors since December 3. Emilio Navarro, the mayor of Santiago del Teide, urged citizens to follow safety rules: 

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital09.12.25, 17:34 • 1160 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Indonesia
India