Heavy rains on Sumatra caused floods and landslides, 17 people died

04:49 PM
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump Jr.
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Film

Heavy rains on Sumatra caused floods and landslides, 17 people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

At least 17 people have died on the island of Sumatra (Indonesia) as a result of heavy rains that caused flash floods and landslides. Six people are considered missing, and rescuers have faced difficulties due to bad weather and limited access to affected areas.

Heavy rains on Sumatra caused floods and landslides, 17 people died

Heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra (Indonesia), killing at least 17 people, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Officials said on Wednesday that six people were missing. Rescuers struggled to reach affected areas in North Sumatra province.

According to police, monsoon rains last week caused rivers to overflow and flood hilly villages, with mud, rocks, and trees crashing down, leaving destruction in their wake.

By Wednesday, rescuers had found at least five bodies and three injured in the hardest-hit city of Sibolga. They are searching for four villagers who went missing, the statement said.

In the neighboring Central Tapanuli district, landslides hit several homes, killing a family of four, and nearly 2,000 homes and buildings were flooded.

Rescuers found seven more bodies in South Tapanuli district after floods and landslides uprooted trees and forced more than 2,800 residents to take shelter in temporary shelters.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the national disaster agency, said another 58 people were injured.

According to him, landslides also affected 50 houses in North Tapanuli district and destroyed at least two main bridges in the area.

Videos posted on social media show water pouring from roofs as residents flee in panic.

In some areas, flash floods intensified sharply, turning streets into raging torrents carrying tree trunks and debris.

Sibolga police chief Eddy Inganta said temporary shelters had been set up and authorities urged residents in high-risk areas to evacuate immediately, warning that ongoing rains could trigger new landslides.

"Bad weather and landslides hampered the rescue operation," Mr. Inganta said, adding that access to those affected remained limited as rescuers battled harsh conditions.

Over 11,000 people affected by floods in seven Malaysian states24.11.25, 06:41 • 3398 views

Add

The natural disasters on Tuesday occurred on the same day that the disaster relief agency announced the official end of rescue operations in two districts of Java, Indonesia's most populous island, after 10 days of work.

More than 1,000 rescuers were deployed to search for people buried under landslides caused by heavy rains, which killed 38 people in the Cilacap and Banjarnegara districts of Central Java.

At least two people in Cilacap and 11 in Banjarnegara were still considered missing at the time of the rescue operation's completion, as unstable soil, bad weather, and the depth and volume of buried waste posed a serious threat to the safety of residents and rescuers, the agency said.

Heavy seasonal rains from approximately October to March often cause floods and landslides in Indonesia — an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, including Sumatra — where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.

Spain declared 16 regions disaster zones due to massive forest fires26.08.25, 21:12 • 3366 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Indonesia