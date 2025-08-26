Spain declared 16 regions disaster zones due to massive forest fires

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 14873 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 24933 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 22636 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 73356 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 119111 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 109020 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 50123 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 147062 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 61391 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55476 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 86767 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 56214 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 60758 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 35766 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 18232 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 14873 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 18822 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 73356 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 109020 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 137572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Luxembourg
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 546 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 36447 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 87560 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 122675 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 54245 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia
Euro
Football

Spain declared 16 regions disaster zones due to massive forest fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Spain has declared 16 out of 17 autonomous regions disaster zones due to record-breaking forest fires that have burned over 400,000 hectares of forest. This decision will unlock government aid for affected residents and businesses.

Spain declared 16 regions disaster zones due to massive forest fires

Due to record forest fires that burned hundreds of thousands of hectares, the Council of Ministers in Spain declared 16 out of 17 autonomous regions of the country disaster zones. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

It is currently known that forest fires could have already burned more than 400,000 hectares of forest. But in addition, they ignited a fierce political dispute in Madrid between branches of government and deputies. 

All autonomous regions, except for the Basque Country (an autonomous community in Spain, on the coast of the Bay of Biscay - ed.), have been declared disaster zones.

Such a special regime unlocks state aid for residents of local councils, autonomous communities, and businesses. The aid includes compensation for material damage in accordance with the Law on the National Civil Protection System. 

Flames in the Balkans: Forest fires engulfed Albania and Montenegro, there are casualties13.08.25, 18:25 • 6930 views

It is noted that most fires are still burning, for example, in Zamora, Galicia, and Leon, and the National Meteorological Agency warns of an extreme level of fire danger that will continue for the next few days.

We are facing one of the biggest environmental disasters of recent years

— said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In addition to the environmental disaster, a conflict also erupted in Spain between parties, who accuse each other of inaction and of violating safety rules and imperfect laws.

Civil Protection Director Virginia Barcones emphasized that after the fires are extinguished, the national security system must be reviewed and strengthened. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on all parties to unite and proposed concluding a state pact on combating future climate crises.

However, the opposition People's Party refused to support the initiative, accusing the government of a belated and weak response. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presented his own action plan, including the creation of an arsonist registry. The conflict escalated when the Senate demanded explanations from ministers regarding the insufficient involvement of the army.

Police have already detained 48 suspected arsonists, and more than a hundred people are being investigated.

Portugal and Spain in flames: dozens of fires destroy forests, Lisbon asks Europe for help17.08.25, 09:52 • 6535 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
KAB-500
Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Spain
Madrid