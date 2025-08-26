Spain declared 16 regions disaster zones due to massive forest fires

Due to record forest fires that burned hundreds of thousands of hectares, the Council of Ministers in Spain declared 16 out of 17 autonomous regions of the country disaster zones. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

It is currently known that forest fires could have already burned more than 400,000 hectares of forest. But in addition, they ignited a fierce political dispute in Madrid between branches of government and deputies.

All autonomous regions, except for the Basque Country (an autonomous community in Spain, on the coast of the Bay of Biscay - ed.), have been declared disaster zones.

Such a special regime unlocks state aid for residents of local councils, autonomous communities, and businesses. The aid includes compensation for material damage in accordance with the Law on the National Civil Protection System.

It is noted that most fires are still burning, for example, in Zamora, Galicia, and Leon, and the National Meteorological Agency warns of an extreme level of fire danger that will continue for the next few days.

We are facing one of the biggest environmental disasters of recent years — said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In addition to the environmental disaster, a conflict also erupted in Spain between parties, who accuse each other of inaction and of violating safety rules and imperfect laws.

Civil Protection Director Virginia Barcones emphasized that after the fires are extinguished, the national security system must be reviewed and strengthened. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on all parties to unite and proposed concluding a state pact on combating future climate crises.

However, the opposition People's Party refused to support the initiative, accusing the government of a belated and weak response. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presented his own action plan, including the creation of an arsonist registry. The conflict escalated when the Senate demanded explanations from ministers regarding the insufficient involvement of the army.

Police have already detained 48 suspected arsonists, and more than a hundred people are being investigated.

