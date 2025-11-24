$42.150.00
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 15711 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 23442 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 29252 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 23569 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 21215 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19149 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15495 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15294 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 39682 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 11,000 people affected by floods in seven Malaysian states

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Heavy rains and floods have affected seven Malaysian states, with over 11,000 people impacted. Kelantan was the hardest hit, with 60 temporary evacuation centers opened.

Over 11,000 people affected by floods in seven Malaysian states

More than 11,000 people in seven Malaysian states have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains. This was reported on November 24 by the National Disaster Management Agency, UNN reports with reference to the Reuters news agency.

Details

The agency reported that as of 6:00 a.m., floods affected 11,009 people from 3,839 families in Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, and Selangor.

The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the most affected, with 8,228 people affected.

- Reuters writes.

It is noted that there is currently no information about fatalities.

Sixty temporary shelters have been opened in the affected states to accommodate people who have lost their homes due to the floods.

Recall

In the central regions of Vietnam, 90 people died due to powerful floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The disaster caused significant damage to areas already affected by record rainfall and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in Britain15.11.25, 19:49 • 7347 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
Village
Malaysia
Thailand