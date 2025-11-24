Over 11,000 people affected by floods in seven Malaysian states
Kyiv • UNN
Heavy rains and floods have affected seven Malaysian states, with over 11,000 people impacted. Kelantan was the hardest hit, with 60 temporary evacuation centers opened.
More than 11,000 people in seven Malaysian states have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains. This was reported on November 24 by the National Disaster Management Agency, UNN reports with reference to the Reuters news agency.
Details
The agency reported that as of 6:00 a.m., floods affected 11,009 people from 3,839 families in Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, and Selangor.
The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the most affected, with 8,228 people affected.
It is noted that there is currently no information about fatalities.
Sixty temporary shelters have been opened in the affected states to accommodate people who have lost their homes due to the floods.
Recall
In the central regions of Vietnam, 90 people died due to powerful floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The disaster caused significant damage to areas already affected by record rainfall and Typhoon Kalmaegi.
Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in Britain15.11.25, 19:49 • 7347 views