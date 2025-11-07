Explosion at a mosque in Jakarta: 54 injured

ukenru
09:48 AM • 218 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:46 AM • 548 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
07:19 AM • 13709 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 17451 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 23164 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 26109 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 31065 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 62657 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 57642 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37743 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 10832 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 15177 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 14497 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4774 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 7994 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:48 AM • 220 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
09:46 AM • 554 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
07:19 AM • 13712 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 02:11 PM • 62658 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 36301 views
Explosion at a mosque in Jakarta: 54 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

As a result of an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in Jakarta, 54 people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Police are investigating the cause of the incident in the Kelapa Gading area.

Explosion at a mosque in Jakarta: 54 injured

Dozens of people were injured and hospitalized after an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque located in a school complex in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, police said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri said at a televised press conference.

According to him, the number of hospitalized people reached 54, and the injuries ranged from mild to severe, including burns.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of police cordoning off the school, with ambulances on standby nearby. The mosque did not appear to have suffered serious damage.

Combat drone attacks mosque in Sudan: 78 dead, dozens injured20.09.25, 03:23 • 5563 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
Indonesia
Jakarta