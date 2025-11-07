Explosion at a mosque in Jakarta: 54 injured

Dozens of people were injured and hospitalized after an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque located in a school complex in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, police said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri said at a televised press conference.

According to him, the number of hospitalized people reached 54, and the injuries ranged from mild to severe, including burns.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of police cordoning off the school, with ambulances on standby nearby. The mosque did not appear to have suffered serious damage.

